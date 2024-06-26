Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 26th

June 26, 2024 — 05:58 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMN Healthcare Services AMN is a travel healthcare staffing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 18.4% downward over the last 60 days.

ALLIENT INC ALNT designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty-controlled motion components and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Denso DNZOY is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

