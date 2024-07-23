New Strong Sell Stocks for July 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK is an airline company which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO is an independent energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IRWD is a healthcare company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 60 days.

