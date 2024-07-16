New Strong Sell Stocks for July 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albemarle ALB is a premier specialty chemicals company with leading positions in attractive end markets globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.1% downward over the last 60 days.

American Airlines AAL is anetwork air carrier which provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics AQST is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.7% downward over the last 60 days.

