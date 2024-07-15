New Strong Sell Stocks for July 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMC Networks Inc. AMCX is an entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI is a telecommunications company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Haynes International, Inc. HAYNis a metals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 60 days.

