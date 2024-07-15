New Strong Sell Stocks for July 15th

News & Insights

July 15, 2024 — 07:03 am EDT

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMC Networks Inc. AMCX is an entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI is a telecommunications company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Haynes International, Inc. HAYNis a metals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
