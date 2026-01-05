New Strong Sell Stocks for January 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG is the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM is an agricultural commodities and ingredients company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 60 days.

Cool Company Ltd. CLCO is an operator of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.