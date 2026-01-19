New Strong Sell Stocks for January 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aprea Therapeutics APRE is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 61.5% downward over the last 60 days.

New Fortress Energy NFE is an integrated gas-to-power company which develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Caesars Entertainment CZR is a diversified gaming and hospitality company based in Reno, NV. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 60 days.

