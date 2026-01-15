New Strong Sell Stocks for Jan. 15

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Vera Bradley, Inc. VRA is an apparel and accessories company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 39.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK is a packaging products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG is a health technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 60 days.

