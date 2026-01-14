New Strong Sell Stocks for Jan. 14

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. APRE is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 61.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Culp, Inc. CULP is a bedding products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Paramount Skydance Corporation PSKY is a media and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Culp, Inc. (CULP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.