New Strong Sell Stocks for September 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. CMTG is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 57.6% downward over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE is a real estate investments company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8% downward over the last 60 days.

Finward Bancorp FNWD is a holding company for Peoples Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Finward Bancorp (FNWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.