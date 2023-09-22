News & Insights

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 22nd

September 22, 2023 — 03:54 am EDT

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. CMTG is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 57.6% downward over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE is a real estate investments company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8% downward over the last 60 days.

Finward Bancorp FNWD is a holding company for Peoples Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14% downward over the last 60 days.

