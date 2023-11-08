New Strong Sell Stocks for November 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT is a leisure travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21% downward over the last 60 days.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. CLMT is a specialty branded products manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 54.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM is a wi-fi networking Solutions Provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 81.8% downward over the last 60 days.

