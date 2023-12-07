New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albemarle ALB is a premier specialty chemicals company with leading positions in attractive end markets globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy Company CRGY is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Lovesac LOVE offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.3% downward over the last 60 days.

