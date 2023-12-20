New Strong Sell Stocks for December 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CTS Corporation CTS is a sensor and connectivity manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited CIADY is an investment holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 60 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation HRL is a food processing and distribution company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

