New Strong Sell Stocks for August 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avantor, Inc. AVTR is a provider of mission-critical products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. BHLB is a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Bio-Techne Corporation TECH is a life sciences company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 60 days.

