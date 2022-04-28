New Strong Sell Stocks for April 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Luminar Technologies LAZR is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Emergent Biosolutions EBS is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company that aims to offer specialized products to health care providers and governments to fulfill unmet medical needs and combat emerging public health threats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Gibraltar Industries ROCK is a manufacturer and distributor of industrial and building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.1 % downward over the last 60 days.

