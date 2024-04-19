New Strong Sell Stocks for April 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ATN International, Inc. ATNI is a communications service company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 255.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. ABR is a real estate investment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BIO is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

