New Strong Sell Stocks for February 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Green Plains GPRE is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 32.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Cresco Labs Inc. CRLBF is an integrated multistate cannabis operator principally in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries BSET is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

