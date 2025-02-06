New Strong Sell Stocks for February 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adient ADNT is one of the world’s largest automotive seating suppliers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.7% downward over the last 60 days.

A. O. Smith AOS is one of the leading manufacturers of commercial and residential water heating equipment, and water treatment products of the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

BASF BASFY is the world's leading chemical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

