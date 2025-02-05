New Strong Sell Stocks for February 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Anglo American NGLOY is a mining company which operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados ARCO operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Adecco AHEXY offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

