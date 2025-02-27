New Strong Sell Stocks for February 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Caterpillar CAT is the largest global construction and mining equipment manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Carlsberg CABGY is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Exponent EXPO is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

