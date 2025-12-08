New Strong Sell Stocks for December 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Acadia Realty Trust AKR is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighbourhood and community shopping centres. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 60 days.

Avantor AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Carter's CRI is the largest marketer of branded apparel and related products for babies, and young children in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.9 downward over the last 60 days.

