New Strong Sell Stocks for December 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #24 (Strong Sell) List today:

ATI Inc. ATI is a specialty materials and complex components company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK is a company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 60 days.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW is an engineered lifting solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.8% downward over the last 60 days.

