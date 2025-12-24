New Strong Sell Stocks for Dec. 24

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avantor, Inc. AVTR is a life sciences and industrial services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Aviva plc AVVIY is an insurance and financial services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH is a technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

