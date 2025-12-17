New Strong Sell Stocks for Dec. 17

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avanos Medical, Inc. AVNS is a medical technology company focusing on delivering medical device solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM is an agricultural commodities and ingredients company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Bank OZK OZK is a company that provides retail and commercial banking services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 60 days.

