New Strong Sell Stocks for August 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM is an agricultural commodities and ingredients company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 1.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS is an equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

CVS Health Corporation CVS is a provider of healthcare solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 60 days.

