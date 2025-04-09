New Strong Sell Stocks for April 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Canadian Solar CSIQ is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and a provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 93.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Armata Pharmaceuticals ARMP is a biotechnology company which is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Darling Ingredients DAR is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.