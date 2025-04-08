New Strong Sell Stocks for April 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air France-KLM AFLYY is an airline company with core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for rare genetic metabolic disorders, a subset of orphan genetic metabolic diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners ARLP is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.9% downward over the last 60 days.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

