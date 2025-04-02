New Strong Sell Stocks for April 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. AIRS is a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 121.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Coastal Financial Corporation CCB is a bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Cars.com Inc. CARS provides solutions for the automotive industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 60 days.

