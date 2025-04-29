New Strong Sell Stocks for April 29th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air China AIRYY is a provider of air passenger and air cargo services along with aircraft engineering, ground services, air catering services and other airline related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 78.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Amplify Energy AMPY is an oil and natural gas company which is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 48.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Amerant Bancorp AMTB is a bank holding company which provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.6% downward over the last 60 days.

