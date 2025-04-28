New Strong Sell Stocks for April 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Century Communities CCS is a home building and construction company which operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Armata Pharmaceuticals ARMP is a biotechnology company which is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 14.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Cable One CABO is a cable company which provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 60 days.

