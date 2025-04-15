New Strong Sell Stocks for April 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL is a network air carrier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 39.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Arcosa, Inc. ACA is a provider of construction and infrastructure related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB is a company that provides cloud software solutions to educational institutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

