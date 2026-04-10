Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 10th

April 10, 2026 — 04:15 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc RBGLY is a health and hygiene products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 60 days.

South32 Limited SOUHY is a diversified metals and mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. SUNS is a commercial real estate lending company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

See This Stock Now for Free >>

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Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (SUNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RBGLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

South32 Ltd. (SOUHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
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Stocks mentioned

SUNS
RBGLY
SOUHY

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