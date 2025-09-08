New Strong Buy Stocks for September 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

TAT Technologies Ltd. TATT: This solutions and services provider to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. CZFS: This bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM: This explorer and developer of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW: This investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

