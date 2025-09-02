New Strong Buy Stocks for September 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Rush Street Interactive RSI: This online casino and sports betting gaming company principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Udemy UDMY: This company which develops educational software solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Envista NVST: This company which offers diversified portfolio of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Dorman Products DORM: This company which is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy-Duty Aftermarkets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 day.

CF Bankshares CFBK: This bank holding company which provides banking products and services principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

