New Strong Buy Stocks for October 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CommScope COMM: This company which is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 66.1% over the last 60 days.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clipper Realty CLPR: This real estate investment trust which specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Clipper Realty Inc. Price and Consensus

Silvercorp Metals SVM: This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32% over the last 60 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Price and Consensus

Air Transport Services Group ATSG: This company which is a leading provider of aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services, globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc Price and Consensus

Hyster-Yale, Inc. HY: This integrated company which offers a full line of lift trucks and solutions, including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 day.

Hyster-Yale, Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

