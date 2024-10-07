New Strong Buy Stocks for October 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ADMA Biologics ADMA: This specialty immune globulin company which develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
Vertex VERX: This company which provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication and manufacturing industries principally in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 day.
Targa Resources TRGP: This premier energy infrastructure company which is leading provider of integrated midstream services in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT: This bank holding company which provides retail banking services in the south-central portion of Montana, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Stone Energy TALO: This company which is engaged in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
