New Strong Buy Stocks for October 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ADMA Biologics ADMA: This specialty immune globulin company which develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc Price and Consensus

ADMA Biologics Inc price-consensus-chart | ADMA Biologics Inc Quote

Vertex VERX: This company which provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication and manufacturing industries principally in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 day.

Vertex, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vertex, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vertex, Inc. Quote

Targa Resources TRGP: This premier energy infrastructure company which is leading provider of integrated midstream services in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Targa Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Targa Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Targa Resources, Inc. Quote

Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT: This bank holding company which provides retail banking services in the south-central portion of Montana, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote

Stone Energy TALO: This company which is engaged in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Talos Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Talos Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Talos Energy Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

