New Strong Buy Stocks for October 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY: This product-focused technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. SMFG: This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO: This independent energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.8% over the last 60 days.

TPG Inc. TPG: This asset manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO: This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

