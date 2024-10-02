New Strong Buy Stocks for October 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF: This hydrogen and nitrogen solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A. BRFS: This meat processing company has seen the acks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.

Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX: This healthy snack company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Monro, Inc. MNRO: This automotive service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

Similarweb Ltd. SMWB: This cloud-based digital intelligence provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 80% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

