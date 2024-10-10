New Strong Buy Stocks for October 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR NEXN: This company which provides advertising technology platform with expertise in video and Connected TV, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.9% over the last 60 days.

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

Carvana CVNA: This leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Carvana Co. Price and Consensus

Carvana Co. price-consensus-chart | Carvana Co. Quote

Phibro Animal Health PAHC: This company which is a leading global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition provider,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price and Consensus

Phibro Animal Health Corporation price-consensus-chart | Phibro Animal Health Corporation Quote

Sotherly Hotels SOHO: This real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. Price and Consensus

Sotherly Hotels Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote

Henkel AG & Co. HENKY: This company which is engaged in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, laundry and home care businesses worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 day.

Henkel AG & Co. Price and Consensus

Henkel AG & Co. price-consensus-chart | Henkel AG & Co. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.