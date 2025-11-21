New Strong Buy Stocks for Nov. 21: TDC, SBFG, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Teradata TDC: This company, which offers an open and connected hybrid cloud analytics and data platform for AI, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Teradata Corporation Price and Consensus

Teradata Corporation price-consensus-chart | Teradata Corporation Quote

SB Financial Group SBFG: This financial service holding company, which offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 day.

SB Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

SB Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SB Financial Group, Inc. Quote

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp FMAO: This community bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Quote

First Financial Corporation Indiana THFF: This multi-bank holding company, which provides various financial products and services in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, central and eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Price and Consensus

First Financial Corporation Indiana price-consensus-chart | First Financial Corporation Indiana Quote

Alpine Income Property Trust PINE: This real estate investment trust which owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teradata Corporation (TDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.