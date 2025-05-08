New Strong Buy Stocks for May 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG: This home and community-based healthcare services platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Quote

Norwood Financial Corp. NWFL: This bank holding company for Wayne Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

Norwood Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Norwood Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Norwood Financial Corp. Quote

Monro, Inc. MNRO: This operator of retail tire and automotive repair stores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Monro, Inc. Price and Consensus

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. Quote

United Bankshares, Inc. UBSI: This financial holding company that primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

United Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote

Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Immunocore Holdings plc Price and Consensus

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

