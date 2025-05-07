New Strong Buy Stocks for May 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Safran SA SAFRY: This aerospace and defense company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Expand Energy Corporation EXE: This independent natural gas production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.9% over the last 60 days.

Brenntag SE BNTGY: This distributor of chemicals and ingredients has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

WidePoint Corporation WYY: This company that provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 108.3% over the last 60 days.

Flotek Industries, Inc. FTK: This tech-driven green chemistry and data company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

