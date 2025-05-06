New Strong Buy Stocks for May 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. MAIA: This immuno-oncology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN: This non-lethal defense technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

OncoCyte Corporation OCX: This precision diagnostics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.3% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. BBVA: This banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY: This gold-mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

