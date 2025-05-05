New Strong Buy Stocks for May 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS: This genomics-related diagnostic and information services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

NatWest Group plc NWG: This banking and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF: This company that offers health and wellness products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM: This producer of shell eggs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. ESEA: This ocean-going transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

