New Strong Buy Stocks for May 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS: This genomics-related diagnostic and information services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
GeneDx Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
GeneDx Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | GeneDx Holdings Corp. Quote
NatWest Group plc NWG: This banking and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
NatWest Group plc Price and Consensus
NatWest Group plc price-consensus-chart | NatWest Group plc Quote
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF: This company that offers health and wellness products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Herbalife Ltd Price and Consensus
Herbalife Ltd price-consensus-chart | Herbalife Ltd Quote
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM: This producer of shell eggs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote
Euroseas Ltd. ESEA: This ocean-going transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus
Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells
We're not kidding.
Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.
Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.See Stocks Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Herbalife Ltd (HLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
NatWest Group plc (NWG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.