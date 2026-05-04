New Strong Buy Stocks for May 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Norsk Hydro ASA NHYDY: This aluminium company, which is engages in production, sales and trading activities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.8% over the last 60 day.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price and Consensus

Norsk Hydro ASA price-consensus-chart | Norsk Hydro ASA Quote

Hilton Grand Vacations HGV: This company, which is engaged in hospitality business, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Price and Consensus

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Quote

Prog Holdings PRG: This company, which is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Quote

PHINIA Inc. PHIN: This company which, is a global leader in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that enhance performance, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce emissions across combustion and hybrid propulsion platforms, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

PHINIA Inc. Price and Consensus

PHINIA Inc. price-consensus-chart | PHINIA Inc. Quote

Aercap AER: This integrated global aviation company, which is in a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. (PRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.