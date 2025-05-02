New Strong Buy Stocks for May 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM: This company which is a gold producer with mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander Chile BSAC: This company which is the largest bank in Chile, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 day.

Enterprise Financial Services EFSC: This company which operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Fox FOX: This company which produces and distributes news, sports and entertainment content, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. OBT: This banking company which provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and local municipal governments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

