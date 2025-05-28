New Strong Buy Stocks for May 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Phio Pharmaceuticals PHIO: This company which is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Price and Consensus
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. price-consensus-chart | Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Quote
Flex LNG FLNG: This shipping company which is focused on transportation of liquefied natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Flex LNG Ltd. Price and Consensus
Flex LNG Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Flex LNG Ltd. Quote
Bridgewater Bancshares BWB: This bank holding company which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Alerus Financial ALRS: This financial services company, which offers banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage to businesses and consumers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 day.
Alerus Financial Price and Consensus
Alerus Financial price-consensus-chart | Alerus Financial Quote
Halozyme Therapeutics HALO: This biopharmaceutical company which is focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for oncology indications by targeting tumor microenvironment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
