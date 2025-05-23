New Strong Buy Stocks for May 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

NEXT plc NXGPY: This retailer of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Next PLC Price and Consensus

Next PLC price-consensus-chart | Next PLC Quote

Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM: This company that provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation sectors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. Price and Consensus

Howmet Aerospace Inc. price-consensus-chart | Howmet Aerospace Inc. Quote

Erste Group Bank AG EBKDY: This banking and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Erste Group Bank AG Price and Consensus

Erste Group Bank AG price-consensus-chart | Erste Group Bank AG Quote

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. PDLB: This bank holding company for Ponce Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 102.6% over the last 60 days.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Quote

FLEX LNG Ltd. FLNG: This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Flex LNG Ltd. Price and Consensus

Flex LNG Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Flex LNG Ltd. Quote

