New Strong Buy Stocks for May 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
NEXT plc NXGPY: This retailer of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Next PLC Price and Consensus
Next PLC price-consensus-chart | Next PLC Quote
Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM: This company that provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation sectors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Price and Consensus
Howmet Aerospace Inc. price-consensus-chart | Howmet Aerospace Inc. Quote
Erste Group Bank AG EBKDY: This banking and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Erste Group Bank AG Price and Consensus
Erste Group Bank AG price-consensus-chart | Erste Group Bank AG Quote
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. PDLB: This bank holding company for Ponce Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 102.6% over the last 60 days.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Quote
FLEX LNG Ltd. FLNG: This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Flex LNG Ltd. Price and Consensus
Flex LNG Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Flex LNG Ltd. Quote
