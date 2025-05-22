New Strong Buy Stocks for May 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT: This developer of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Elbit Systems Ltd. Price and Consensus

Elbit Systems Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Elbit Systems Ltd. Quote

Fortis Inc. FTS: This Canadian electric and gas utility company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Fortis Price and Consensus

Fortis price-consensus-chart | Fortis Quote

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG: This mortgage insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote

Ero Copper Corp. ERO: This explorer, developer and producer of mining projects in Brazil has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Ero Copper Corp. Price and Consensus

Ero Copper Corp. price-consensus-chart | Ero Copper Corp. Quote

CoreCard Corporation CCRD: This technology solutions and processing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

CoreCard Corporation Price and Consensus

CoreCard Corporation price-consensus-chart | CoreCard Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortis (FTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.