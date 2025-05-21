New Strong Buy Stocks for May 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
GDS Holdings Limited GDS: This data center operator from China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
monday.com Ltd. MNDY: This software applications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold-mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. HCSG: This management, administrative, and operating services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Aviva plc AVVIY: This insurance, retirement, and wealth products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
