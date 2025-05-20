New Strong Buy Stocks for May 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM: This company that sells precious metals in North America, Europe, Africa, and South America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. EQX: This company that engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD: This acquirer and manager of precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Barrick Mining Corporation B: This explorer, developer, producer and seller of minerals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited AU: This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

